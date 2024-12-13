  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Aarau consolidate 3rd place - Thun equalize late at Ouchy

SDA

13.12.2024 - 21:35

Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli follows the action on the pitch. (archive picture)
Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli follows the action on the pitch. (archive picture)
Keystone

Keystone-SDA

13.12.2024, 22:39

FC Thun narrowly averted another defeat in the 18th round of the Challenge League, but dropped another two points.

A week after losing 2-0 at home to Wil, the Bernese Oberland side struggled to a 1-1 draw at relegation candidates Lausanne-Ouchy. Helios Sessolo equalized in the 87th minute with a precise shot from 18 metres out. Elies Mahmoud had completed a counter-attack for the home team in the 23rd minute with his head to take the lead.

Thanks to the late equalizer, Thun are likely to remain top of the table after the 18th round. However, their closest rivals Etoile Carouge have the opportunity to draw level on points at Vaduz on Saturday.

Aarau consolidated their 3rd place with a 3:1 win at Neuchâtel Xamax and moved to within four points of Thun. Jesse Hautier put Xamax ahead in the 2nd minute. However, Valon Fazliu, David Acquah and Nikola Gjorgjev turned the game around for the visitors, who were playing short-handed in the final quarter of an hour due to a yellow card against Henri Koide.

FC Schaffhausen, who are struggling to survive due to financial problems, slipped to the bottom of the table with a 1-0 defeat in the basement duel against former bottom club Stade Nyonnais. Elias Pasche scored after half an hour for the visitors, who won for the second time in a row.

Telegram and table

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Thun 1:1 (1:0). - SR Drmic. - Goals: 23rd Mahmoud 1:0. 87th Sessolo 1:1.

Schaffhausen - Stade Nyonnais 0:1 (0:1). - SR Berchier. - Goal: 30. Pasche 0:1.

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Aarau 1:3 (1:1). - 3143 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 2. Hautier 1:0. 33. Fazliu 1:1. 69. Acquah 1:2. 79. Gjorgjev 1:3. - Remarks: 74th yellow card against Koide (Aarau).

