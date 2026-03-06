She was a national team star Aarau defender Dickenmann follows in the footsteps of his cousin Lara

Marcin Dickenmann comes from a football-mad family. The 25-year-old wants to make it to the Super League with FC Aarau and is proud to be associated with his cousin Lara.

Moritz Meister

"We always talked about football at home," says Marcin Dickenmann. No wonder, because the FC Aarau right-back grew up in a football-loving family. His father was a coach in Höngg, his brother played for GC up to U16 level and his sister for the local club FC Stäfa. But his cousin Lara had the greatest career in the family. She played 135 times for the women's national team and won countless titles with VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyon. The fact that the 25-year-old is associated with his successful cousin is not a burden for him. On the contrary: "It makes me proud."

Marcin Dickenmann wants to move up to the Super League with FC Aarau. KEYSTONE

The full-back wants to achieve promotion with FC Aarau this season and fulfill his dream of playing in the Super League. In addition to his cousin Lara, from whom he mainly copied his will and ambition, former Barça star Dani Alves was one of the defensive player's role models in his younger years. But unlike Alves, Dickenmann sees his strengths primarily in defense. These could yet become a decisive factor for FC Aarau in the battle for promotion to the Super League.

On Friday, Aarau will face Étoile Carouge away from home. You can watch the game live on free TV on blue Zoom. Kick-off is at 20:15.