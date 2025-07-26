  1. Residential Customers
Match abandoned at Brügglifeld Aarau fans fight in vain against the masses of water on the pitch

SDA

26.7.2025 - 20:54

Aarau are robbed of a perfect start to the season by the rain. The 1st round Challenge League match against AC Bellinzona had to be abandoned after 70 minutes with the score at 3-1 due to rain.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 20:54

26.07.2025, 21:27

In pouring rain, FCA were well on their way to an opening win at the Brügglifeld on Saturday. Linus Obexer, Valon Fazliu and new signing Daniel Afriyie scored three goals in eight minutes at the start of the second half to turn the 0:1 lead they had received shortly before into a 3:1. Afriyie, who had arrived from FC Zurich, also set up the 2:1 on his debut for Aarau.

However, heavy rain made the pitch increasingly unplayable after an hour. Referee Johannes von Mandach interrupted the game in the 65th minute. During the 20-minute interruption, Aarau staff and fans tried to remove the standing water from the pitch with shovels and towels.

But none of this helped and von Mandach had no choice but to abandon the game. The remaining 20 minutes of the match will be played at a later date.

In the second game of the day, Wil had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Lausanne-Ouchy despite taking an early lead and being outnumbered for more than 45 minutes. Ouchy's goalscorer Warren Caddy was yellow-carded for the second time before half-time.

