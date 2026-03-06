Aarau coach Brunello Iacopetta can be satisfied with his team Keystone

A week before the direct duel, Aarau reduced the gap on leaders Vaduz to three points. FCA won 3-0 against Etoile Carouge, while the Liechtenstein side drew 0-0 with Rapperswil.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Aarau once again had Shkelqim Vladi to thank during their visit to the Stade de la Fontenette. The FC Lugano striker, who was loaned to FCA in the winter after six months with St. Gallen, scored twice, as he had done the previous week against Rapperswil. The 25-year-old has now scored six goals in seven appearances for the Aargau side.

Vaduz, on the other hand, missed out on their fourth win in a row despite having a clear advantage on the pitch. The visitors were unable to find a way past Cyrill Emch, the Rapperswil goalkeeper who trained at FC Basel, until the very end. This was only the second time this season that the league's best offense failed to score.

In a week's time, Aarau and Vaduz will face each other at the Brügglifeld in Aarau. In the two meetings so far this season, the home team has narrowly prevailed on both occasions.

Telegrams and table

Rapperswil - Vaduz 0:0 - 1772 spectators. - SR Drmic.

Stade Nyonnais - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 0-0 - 469 spectators. - SR Jaussi.

Etoile Carouge - Aarau 0:3 (0:1). - 840 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 8. Vladi 0:1. 75. Vladi 0:2. 85. Afriyie 0:3.

Ranking: 1. Vaduz 25/59. 2. Aarau 25/56. 3. Yverdon 24/46. 4. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 24/35. 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 25/33. 6. Rapperswil-Jona 25/29. 7. Wil 24/25. 8. Stade Nyonnais 25/23. 9. Etoile Carouge 25/22. 10. Bellinzona 24/14.