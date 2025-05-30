After the 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the barrage, Aarau give it their all once again at Brügglifeld. But it was not enough for more than a 1:0 win. However, the disappointment of the FCA and its fans is limited.

Jan Arnet

Standing ovations in the Brügglifeld, minutes after the final whistle. Brunello Iacopetta's team do a lap of honor through the stadium, almost all of the 8400 spectators are still there, standing and clapping. "Hopp Aarau!" echoes from every corner. You might think that after the 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the barrage, FCA had actually pulled off the miracle and knocked GC into the Challenge League.

But no. Aarau won the second leg, but only 1:0, and still left the pitch as clear losers. Because Linus Obexer's winning goal only came in the final phase, there was no more tension in the second leg either.

The Aarau fans celebrate their team despite missing out on promotion. Keystone

"Aarau's quality is simply not good enough. You've already seen that in the last few games in the Challenge League. Only when they scored did something go right, otherwise it wasn't good enough," was the clear verdict of blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler.

Despite this, or precisely because they were almost without a chance, the Aarau team's disappointment was limited. "It was a great game from us. We threw everything into it once again. We wanted to win the game and we did that. It's a great way to finish," said a composed Aarau captain Oliver Jäckle in an interview with blue Sport. "It's nice, the fans are celebrating, that's how it should be. That feels good."

Coach Iacopetta is also proud of the team's performance: "We've done an incredible job over the whole season. We had a lot of ups and downs, we have to analyze that well now. But we were close."

The dream of promotion lives on

Iacopetta is also ready to attack. "This should give us the strength we need to go full throttle again next season," says the coach. Jäckle, who has been a professional at FC Aarau for 13 years, is also far from burying his dream of promotion: "Now we'll go on vacation and then step on the gas again in the new season! We have to give it everything we've got and see if it's enough at some point."