Thun shoot-out in Nyon

FC Aarau failed to move any closer to the top of the table. After four games without defeat, the team from Aargau lost 2-1 at leaders Etoile Carouge in the 13th round

An own goal from Marcin Dickenmann and striker Oscar Correia's fifth goal of the season shortly before the break secured Etoile Carouge their eighth win in their 13th game since promotion. Correia was shown a yellow card shortly after Aarau scored the final goal, but the visitors were unable to capitalize on this in the remaining 20 minutes.

Etoile Carouge's lead over FC Thun remains at one point. The team from the Bernese Oberland won 6-1 at bottom-placed Nyon thanks to two goals each from Englishman Declan Frith and Marc Gutbub from Bern.

Third-placed Neuchâtel Xamax, coached by Uli Forte, lost ground on the top two with a 4-1 defeat at home to Wil. Former YB junior Nico Maier scored twice for the team from eastern Switzerland.

At the bottom of the table, FC Schaffhausen ended their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 home win against Bellinzona and overtook Lausanne-Ouchy. The team relegated from the Super League drew 2-2 with Vaduz for the fourth time in a row.

Telegrams and table:

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Vaduz 2:2 (1:1). - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 24 Kayombo 1:0. 45 Gasser 1:1. 58 Caddy 2:1. 76 Schwizer (penalty) 2:2.

Schaffhausen - Bellinzona 2:1 (2:0). - SR Drmic. - Goals: 13 Rebin Sulaka 1:0. 36 Pasadore 2:0. 63 Tokam 2:1.

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Wil 1:4 (0:1). - SR Schärli. - Goals: 26. Maier 0:1. 47. Saiz 1:1. 69. Maier 1:2. 82. Akinola 1:3. 91. Parente 1:4.

Stade Nyonnais - Thun 1:6 (0:3). - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 2. Frith 0:1. 35. Frith 0:2. 45. Matoshi 0:3. 50. Sylvestre-Brac (own goal) 0:4. 84. Gutbub 0:5. 89. Jaiteh 1:5. 91. Gutbub 1:6.

Etoile Carouge - Aarau 2:1 (2:0). - 1209 spectators. - SR Odiet. - Goals: 27. Dickenmann (own goal) 1:0. 44. Correia 2:0. 63. Fazliu (penalty) 2:1. - Remarks: 67. Yellow-red card against Correia (Etoile Carouge).

1. Etoile Carouge 13/26 (25:18). 2. Thun 13/25 (25:12). 3. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 13/22 (23:25). 4. Aarau 13/18 (20:18). 5. Wil 13/17 (21:17). 6. Vaduz 13/17 (16:19). 7. Bellinzona 13/16 (15:19). 8. Schaffhausen 13/14 (17:22). 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 13/13 (20:18). 10. Stade Nyonnais 13/10 (17:31).

