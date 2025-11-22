Aarau relinquish the lead in the table in the 14th round of the Challenge League. The previous leaders were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Stade Nyonnais in front of their home crowd.

The decisive goal was scored by Leorat Bega with a penalty at the end of normal time. After the second defeat in a row, Aarau's comfortable lead is gone. Thanks to the better goal difference, Vaduz take over the lead in the table ahead of Aarau, who are level on points.

Vaduz had won for the sixth time in a row on Friday thanks to a last-minute goal against bottom team Bellinzona.

The midfield duel between Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Xamax fell victim to the icy ground and was postponed.

Telegram and table:

Aarau - Stade Nyonnais 0:1 (0:0). - 4910 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goal: 90. Bega (penalty) 0:1.

Friday: Wil - Yverdon 2:4 (2:0). Bellinzona - Vaduz 0:1 (0:0). Etoile Carouge - Rapperswil-Jona 0:2 (0:1). - Saturday: Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS (postponed).