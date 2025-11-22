  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Aarau lose game against Nyonnais and the lead in the table

SDA

22.11.2025 - 20:26

Aarau relinquish the lead in the table in the 14th round of the Challenge League. The previous leaders were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Stade Nyonnais in front of their home crowd.

Keystone-SDA

22.11.2025, 20:26

22.11.2025, 21:00

The decisive goal was scored by Leorat Bega with a penalty at the end of normal time. After the second defeat in a row, Aarau's comfortable lead is gone. Thanks to the better goal difference, Vaduz take over the lead in the table ahead of Aarau, who are level on points.

Vaduz had won for the sixth time in a row on Friday thanks to a last-minute goal against bottom team Bellinzona.

The midfield duel between Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Xamax fell victim to the icy ground and was postponed.

Telegram and table:

Aarau - Stade Nyonnais 0:1 (0:0). - 4910 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goal: 90. Bega (penalty) 0:1.

Friday: Wil - Yverdon 2:4 (2:0). Bellinzona - Vaduz 0:1 (0:0). Etoile Carouge - Rapperswil-Jona 0:2 (0:1). - Saturday: Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS (postponed).

More from the department

"We were shit!"The transcript of Winti goalie Kapino's impressive rant

Ligue 1. Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Ligue 1Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Thun's winning streak snapped. Cassano shoots Lugano to victory at the league leaders while short-handed

Thun's winning streak snappedCassano shoots Lugano to victory at the league leaders while short-handed