FC Aarau also wins game five of the Challenge League against Lausanne-Ouchy and tops the table with maximum points. Meanwhile, runners-up Vaduz dropped points at Xamax and drew 1-1.

Linus Hämmerli

FC Aarau extend their flawless start to the season to five wins in a row. Coach Brunello Iacopetta's team won their home game against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3-0.

The man of the match was Daniel Afriyie. The Ghanaian scored the first two goals for the leaders. It was the striker's fourth goal in the current championship. Teammate Valon Fazliu did not put up with this and increased the score to 3:0 with his fifth goal of the season in stoppage time.

Vaduz remain the Aargau side's closest rivals, although the gap grew to four points after the 1-1 draw. The Liechtenstein side took to the pitch on Monday evening at the Maladière to face Xamax. The team from Neuchâtel opened the scoring in the 4th minute through Koro Koné. Ronaldo Dantas Fernandes equalized in the final quarter of an hour.

