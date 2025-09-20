FC Aarau pulls off a surprise and defeats big YB in the Cup round of 16. Like the Bernese team, Servette also failed and lost 1:0 to Yverdon, while St.Gallen managed to survive a penalty shoot-out against Wil.
Aarau pull off a coup against YB
BSC YB's inglorious Cup history has yet another chapter to write. The Bernese lost 0:1 at FC Aarau on Saturday evening, the first time they have been knocked out of the Cup so early since the Buochs Waterloo ten years ago. The Aarau Brügglifeld, which was packed to the rafters, was less than two minutes old when Elias Filet made a first and decisive save from the Bernese defense.
YB then bounced back again and again against the lower-ranked side's defense, which was superbly set up by coach Brunello Iacopetta. Aarau, who are dreaming of a return to the Super League, thus proved for the first time that they are capable of keeping up with the country's supposed top teams. And Young Boys suffered a bitter setback ahead of their Europa League opener against Panathinaikos Athens next Thursday.
Yverdon knocks Servette out
In addition to Young Boys, another team from the Super League was hit on Saturday evening. Servette lost 0:1 at Yverdon-Sport from the Challenge League and had to end this year's campaign in the Cup after the second round.
Helios Sessolo, a Bernese player in the ranks of the Vaud side, scored the only goal after 58 minutes in a tough, hard-fought game that revealed that there is still a lot wrong at Lac Léman. Two years after winning the Cup, the Servettiens are back in familiar waters in this competition. After all, only four times in the last 14 years has the competition not ended after the first or second round.
St.Gallen shiver their way through on penalties
It had been the number one topic of conversation in eastern Switzerland for days: the "brother duel" between the small FC Wil and the big FC St. Gallen. And the affair not only made the hearts of local patriots beat faster, but also those with a sense of drama. FCSG, the current Super League leaders, faced tough opposition from Wil.
Although Shkelqim Vladi gave the favourites the lead after the goalless regular time, FCW, currently second last in the Challenge League, knew how to respond. Julind Selmonaj equalized in the 102nd minute to secure the underdogs a place in the penalty shoot-out, where Enrico Maassen's team prevailed. Three Wiler failed with their attempts, while St. Gallen scored from the spot on all but one occasion.
Sion shows no weakness
FC Sion still has the chance to win its favorite competition for a 14th time. The Valais side showed no weakness against first division side Prishtina from Bern and won 2-0 at Bodenweid in Bümpliz. However, Sion were unable to shine. Josias Lukembila scored after just eight minutes. However, Liam Chipperfield only managed to secure a definitive victory in stoppage time.
The Cup round of 16 at a glance
The Cup ticker to read
Yverdon - Servette 1:0
The next surprise is perfect: Yverdon knock Servette out of the Cup
Servette put on the pressure once more, but Magnin's shot flew just wide of the goal. Then it's over: Yverdon win 1:0 and knock Geneva out of the Cup round of 16!
Yverdon - Servette 1:0*
Morandi shoots a free kick wide of the goal
Servette put on the pressure once again and got a promising free kick in the 90th minute. But Morandi's shot flies wide of the goal. Servette have three minutes of stoppage time left to avert their cup exit.
Yverdon - Servette 1:0*
The next surprise is in the offing
Yverdon defended their lead with aplomb, Servette hardly looked dangerous in front of goalkeeper Enzler's goal. Only six minutes plus stoppage time remain.
Yverdon - Servette 1:0*
Marchesano celebrates - but the goal doesn't count
Yverdon celebrate the supposed 2:0 - but Antonio Marchesano's goal does not count. On the counter-attack, Servette have a great chance to equalize, but Atangana narrowly misses.
Yverdon - Servette 1:0*
Servette struggling - 20 minutes left to play
The top club is struggling enormously. Time and again, Yverdon managed to keep the ball in their own ranks for longer. 20 minutes are missing for a big surprise.
Wil - St.Gallen 2:4 n.p.
Neziri scores and sends St.Gallen into the cup round of 16
Wil's Bytyqi also fails to beat St.Gallen goalkeeper Watkowiak, giving Neziri the chance to decide the game. He doesn't need to be asked twice and coolly converts. St.Gallen advance to the last 16 of the Cup after a tough battle!
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
Abazi shortens and shortly afterwards Stevanovic fails
The tension is back! While Abazi is the first Wil player to score, Stevanovic misses for St.Gallen.
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
Jacovic misses, Diarra fails to hit the crossbar - St.Gallen go ahead
Jacovic opens the penalty shoot-out and is denied by St.Gallen goalie Watkowiak. After Boukhalfa scores for St.Gallen, Aarau's second shooter also fails. Diarra only hits the crossbar. Shortly afterwards Vallci converts - all the advantage to St.Gallen.
Yverdon - Servette 1:0*
Goal for Yverdon! Servette fall behind
It strikes in the 59th minute. Sessolo misses the volley on the edge of the penalty area, but Servette goalkeeper Frick makes a mistake to give Yverdon the lead.
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
The penalty shoot-out has to decide between Wil and St.Gallen
Neither Wil nor St.Gallen create any big chances in the final minutes. It comes to a penalty shoot-out!
Yverdon - Servette 0:0*
The 2nd half is underway
Yverdon or Servette - who will score first?
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
Penalty shoot-out looms
There are three minutes left to play in extra time between Wil and St.Gallen. Will one team score the late winner?
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
Wil almost take the lead
After 111 minutes, the lower-ranked team has the lead on its feet. Borges crosses to the middle and Abazi gets to the ball free from five meters, but does not hit the ball properly.
Yverdon - Servette 0:0*
No goals at the break in Yverdon
Even in the long eight minutes of stoppage time, no goals are scored between Yverdon and Servette.
Wil - St.Gallen 1:1*
Out of nowhere: Wil equalizes against St.Gallen
After a long time, Wil is once again awarded a corner kick. It strikes promptly. Julind Selmonaj scored with his head in the 102nd minute for a much-acclaimed equalizer. Everything is open again!
Wil - St.Gallen 0:1*
Goal for St.Gallen! Vladi scores after 29 seconds in extra time
Extra time has barely begun when St.Gallen celebrate the redemptive opening goal. Witzig's cross found Vladi, who headed home after just 29 seconds of extra time.
Yverdon - Servette 0:0*
The Servette fans now cause the game to be interrupted
The visiting fans set off smoke petards, forcing the game to be interrupted for around 4 minutes.
Extra time in Wil!
St.Gallen still can't find a recipe against the Wil defense in the long extra time. Vogt gets another shot on target in the 99th minute, but misses by a wide margin. It comes to extra time.
-
Servette dominate the opening phase
Servette dominate the opening minutes and create chances by the minute. In the 13th minute, Dylan Bronn forces Yverdon goalie Enzler into a brilliant save. However, the favorites were unable to score in the first 20 minutes.
-
The surprise is perfect! Aarau knocks YB out of the Cup
The Challenge League leaders pull off the coup thanks to Elias Filet's goal in the 2nd minute and beat YB 1:0. The Brügglifeld shakes!
-
St.Gallen threaten extra time
The final phase in Wil is underway. The score is still 0-0 and we are heading for extra time. However, there are ten minutes of added time.
-
Bedia's header lands in the arms of Hübel
Bedia rises higher than his opponent after a cross and puts the ball on target. But Aarau goalie Hübel is once again on the spot. YB have seven minutes of stoppage time left!
-
YB run out of time
Substitute Pech gets his shot away in the 83rd minute, but it only finds its way into the FCA net. Slowly but surely, time is running out for Bern.
-
Vladi scores - but the goal doesn't count
The joker strikes shortly after coming on as a substitute and celebrates what should have been the opening goal. But Vladi's goal after Görtler's powerful assist is disallowed for offside.
-
Still no goals in Wil
It's still all to play for between Wil and St.Gallen! Enrico Maassen makes his second change after just under 70 minutes: Vladi replaces the hapless Baldé.
-
YB fans cause an interruption
After 75 minutes, the visitors' supporters set off fireworks and some fireworks landed on the pitch at Brügglifeld. Referee Kanagasingam interrupts the match for around 2 minutes.
-
Kick-off in Yverdon: Servette get into the action
Like YB and St.Gallen, Servette also face a Challenge League club in Yverdon. Will Geneva live up to their role as favorites?
-
Next chance for Aarau
Aarau sniff at a second goal. A low cross finds Fazliu, who gets to the ball from the best position. But the number 10 slips at the stupidest moment.
-
Keller saves YB from going 2-0 down
YB pressed vehemently for an equalizer at the Brügglifeld. But in the 68th minute, it is once again the FCA offense that makes an exclamation mark. Filet almost scored a brace - but his shot was well saved by Keller.
-
The post saves for Wil
St.Gallen almost take the lead! Witzig creates space for himself in the 58th minute and tries a touch. But the ball bounces against the post.
-
Half-chance for Wil
Good phase from Wil. Staubli's cross is dangerous in front of the box, but Jacovic can't quite get his head to the ball.
-
Hübel saves Aarau's lead
Almost the equalizer! Hadjam gets the ball on the edge of the penalty area in the 54th minute, skilfully outpaces his opponent and takes the shot. But Aarau goalkeeper Hübel is on the spot again. From the subsequent corner kick, Bedia's header flies just over the goal.
-
The second half is also underway in Wil
Will the current Super League leaders improve after the break?
-
The game continues at Brügglifeld
The 2nd half is underway. Can YB respond against Aarau?
-
No goals at the break in Wil
St.Gallen continue to struggle against the lower-ranked side and have to settle for a 0-0 draw at half-time.
-
Half-time at Brügglifeld
Aarau lead YB 1-0 at the break thanks to Filet's lightning strike.
-
YB misses the equalizer
YB come close to equalizing in the 40th minute. But Aarau goalie Hübel is able to save Colley's shot. The Aarau team then clear the follow-up shot with all their might.
-
Wil in luck
Selmonaj stands on Vandermersch's foot on the edge of the penalty area and concedes a free kick. However, Selmonaj appears to have committed the foul on the line. There should probably have been a penalty.
-
Next chance for Wil
The Challenge League club put in a brave performance and had their next chance after just over 20 minutes. Staubli takes a shot but fails to beat St.Gallen goalkeeper Watkowiak.
-
Aarau sniff a second goal
Chance for Aarau! Linus Obexer gets the ball in the YB penalty area after a turnover and tries from an acute angle. However, his shot is blocked and the resulting corner kick is no good for FCA.
-
Hot scene in the St.Gallen penalty area
First big chance for Wil! Luuk Breedijk escapes the St.Gallen defense after winning the ball, appears alone in front of Watkowiak and tries to play around him. But the St.Gallen goalie clears the situation at the expense of a corner kick.
-
Early change for St.Gallen
St.Gallen's Enoch Owusu has to come off injured in the 11th minute. Christian Witzig replaces him.
-
YB react to the early deficit
After around 10 minutes, the Bernese team got into the game better and started to attack more often. Aarau goalie Hübel makes his first strong save and clears a shot from YB goal scorer Bedia.
-
St.Gallen dominate the action
The favorites live up to their role in the opening minutes, but without creating any really dangerous scoring chances. 10 minutes have been played.
-
Big bang at Brügglifeld - Filet gives Aarau the lead in the 2nd minute
What a start! After a throw-in from the left, the ball lands on Elias Filet after a header extension and he converts ice-cold to give Aarau an early lead. YB cold showered!
-
Here we go! How do the lower-ranked teams Aarau and Wil fare against YB and St. Gallen?
-
... and welcome to the live ticker for the top matches in the Swiss Cup. In the round of 16, Aarau take on Young Boys, Wil meet St.Gallen and Yverdon welcome Servette. You can follow the action live here from 7pm.