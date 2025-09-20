FC Aarau pulls off a surprise and defeats big YB in the Cup round of 16. Like the Bernese team, Servette also failed and lost 1:0 to Yverdon, while St.Gallen managed to survive a penalty shoot-out against Wil.

Aarau pull off a coup against YB

BSC YB's inglorious Cup history has yet another chapter to write. The Bernese lost 0:1 at FC Aarau on Saturday evening, the first time they have been knocked out of the Cup so early since the Buochs Waterloo ten years ago. The Aarau Brügglifeld, which was packed to the rafters, was less than two minutes old when Elias Filet made a first and decisive save from the Bernese defense.

YB then bounced back again and again against the lower-ranked side's defense, which was superbly set up by coach Brunello Iacopetta. Aarau, who are dreaming of a return to the Super League, thus proved for the first time that they are capable of keeping up with the country's supposed top teams. And Young Boys suffered a bitter setback ahead of their Europa League opener against Panathinaikos Athens next Thursday.

Yverdon knocks Servette out

In addition to Young Boys, another team from the Super League was hit on Saturday evening. Servette lost 0:1 at Yverdon-Sport from the Challenge League and had to end this year's campaign in the Cup after the second round.

Helios Sessolo, a Bernese player in the ranks of the Vaud side, scored the only goal after 58 minutes in a tough, hard-fought game that revealed that there is still a lot wrong at Lac Léman. Two years after winning the Cup, the Servettiens are back in familiar waters in this competition. After all, only four times in the last 14 years has the competition not ended after the first or second round.

St.Gallen shiver their way through on penalties

It had been the number one topic of conversation in eastern Switzerland for days: the "brother duel" between the small FC Wil and the big FC St. Gallen. And the affair not only made the hearts of local patriots beat faster, but also those with a sense of drama. FCSG, the current Super League leaders, faced tough opposition from Wil.

Although Shkelqim Vladi gave the favourites the lead after the goalless regular time, FCW, currently second last in the Challenge League, knew how to respond. Julind Selmonaj equalized in the 102nd minute to secure the underdogs a place in the penalty shoot-out, where Enrico Maassen's team prevailed. Three Wiler failed with their attempts, while St. Gallen scored from the spot on all but one occasion.

St.Gallen celebrates with goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak after winning the penalty shoot-out against Wil. Picture: Keystone

Sion shows no weakness

FC Sion still has the chance to win its favorite competition for a 14th time. The Valais side showed no weakness against first division side Prishtina from Bern and won 2-0 at Bodenweid in Bümpliz. However, Sion were unable to shine. Josias Lukembila scored after just eight minutes. However, Liam Chipperfield only managed to secure a definitive victory in stoppage time.

