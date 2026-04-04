Servette lose for the first time this season Keystone

On the last matchday of the regular season in the Women's Super League, qualification winners Servette lose to Basel for the first time this season. Aarau make it into the play-offs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On matchday 18 - the last before the play-offs - the stakes were particularly high for two teams: Lucerne battled against Aarau in a long-distance duel for the last ticket to the play-offs. The teams had the same number of points, but Aarau were in a better starting position thanks to their superior goal difference.

In the end, the FC Aarau women secured the last place in the play-offs thanks to a 0-0 draw against Grasshoppers. Lucerne lost 3-0 to the reigning champions, YB Frauen.

Meanwhile, Servette, who won the qualifiers in superior fashion, suffered their first defeat of the season against Basel. After 15 wins and two draws, the Geneva side lost 1-0 away from home. Thanks to the Basel win, and because GC only drew, FCB even overtook the Zurich side and are in third place behind Geneva and YB ahead of the play-offs.

The first legs of the quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of April 25/26. The team in first place will face the team in eighth place, the team in second place will face the team in seventh place and so on. The matches are: Servette - Aarau, YB - Rapperswil, Basel - St. Gallen, GC - FC Zurich.