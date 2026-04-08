Referee turmoil in Aarau. Shortly before the end, Alessandro Dudic wrongly points to the spot and thus initiates Aarau's defeat against Etoile Carouge. After the game, the Aarau players go on the rampage and attack Dudic.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Aarau lose 3-1 at home to Etoile Carouge and suffer a setback in the promotion race.

A clearly wrong decision by referee Dudic (unjustified penalty for 1:2 in the 88th minute) causes great indignation.

After the game, the players lash out at the referee and sporting director Elsad Zverotic even follows him into the catacombs. Show more

What a bitter evening for FC Aarau. The promotion hopefuls lost 3-1 to Etoile Carouge at the Brügglifeld and suffered a bitter setback in the race for a direct Super League ticket.

However, a culprit for the home defeat is quickly found. And he wasn't wearing an Aarau jersey. Referee Alessandro Dudic comes under fire. Because shortly before the end, he makes a disastrous mistake.

Fair and outside the penalty area

It was 88 minutes into the match at 1:1 when Carouge striker Itaitinga was actually stopped fairly by Aarau's David Acquah. The defender clearly hits the ball with his sliding tackle. Dudic sees it differently and points to the spot. To make matters worse, the fair tackle also took place outside the penalty area. A gross mistake by the referee, who is actually a Super League referee.

Acquah no longer understands the world and applauds Dudic ironically. In the end, nothing helps. There is no VAR in the Challenge League, Acquah is shown a yellow card and Carouge convert the penalty. In stoppage time, Geneva even increased the lead to 3:1 thanks to another penalty.

After the final whistle, the Aarau players vented their anger. They besieged referee Dudic, and Acquah, who was directly involved, even had to be restrained. The referee then leaves the pitch to loud boos. Aarau sporting director Elsad Zverotic even follows him into the dressing room and shouts after him at the top of his voice.

"He decides the game"

"That was a made-up penalty and a catastrophic refereeing performance. There are no two opinions on this, only that it's not a penalty", captain Marco Thaler raged to the "Aargauer Zeitung" after the game.

Coach Brunello Iacopetta is also frustrated: "I don't understand this whistle at all. The referee decides the game in a phase in which we are pressing for the 2:1."

Referee boss Daniel Wermelinger admits to Blick: "The TV pictures show that the Aarau defender plays the ball according to the rules in the 87th minute. Playing on would have been the right decision from our point of view".

In the end, Aarau must also be self-critical despite all the frustration with the referee. Because they simply showed too little against Geneva, who were seventh in the league. Because Vaduz did their homework against Bellinzona at the same time (3:2), the advantage once again lies with the Liechtenstein side, who are three points ahead of Aarau at the top.