Aarau could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Lausanne-Ouchy and is still waiting for its first win in the Challenge League.

Aarau will have to wait a little longer for its first win of this Challenge League season. After losing their season opener to Etoile Carouge (0–3), the Aargau-based team had to settle for a draw against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Although Kastrijot Ndau put Aarau ahead as early as the eighth minute, Malkot Sartoretti equalized for Lausanne shortly after halftime. Last year’s Cup finalist dominated play for most of the remainder of the match but was unable to secure its second win of the season. Promotion contender Aarau now trails the undefeated leader, Xamax, by five points.