Successful once again: Aarau's top scorer Valon Fazliu (left). (archive picture) Keystone

FC Aarau return to winning ways after a brief interruption. The Challenge League leaders won 2-1 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to open the 10th round.

The 2-1 defeat against Yverdon before the national team break appears to have been just a brief blip for FC Aarau. They picked up their ninth win in their tenth game in Lausanne.

After a lightning start and top scorer Valon Fazliu's eighth goal of the season after just over two minutes, the Aargau side struggled. However, Johan Nkama equalized for the Vaud side shortly before the break. Henry Koide scored the winner ten minutes before the end to close the gap on Yverdon, who can catch up against bottom club Bellinzona on Sunday, to eight points.

In the other games on Friday evening, Rapperswil-Jona won 1-0 against Stade Nyonnais thanks to a late goal. Neuchâtel Xamax prevailed 2-0 at Etoile Carouge in the Romand duel.

Ranking:

1. Aarau 10/27. 2. Yverdon 9/19. 3. Vaduz 9/18. 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 10/17. 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 10/15. 6. Stade Nyonnais 10/11. 7. Rapperswil-Jona 10/10. 8. Etoile Carouge 10/8. 9. Wil 9/5. 10. Bellinzona 9/4.