FC Aarau has signed forward Shkelqim Vladi from FC Lugano and center back Jasper van der Werff, who has played for Cluj for the past two years.

The 25-year-old Vladi signed a three-year contract with the team that has competed in the promotion/relegation playoffs for the past two seasons, the club announced. For the Swiss-Kosovar dual citizen, this marks a return to Brügglifeld. He previously played for Aarau from 2022 to 2023, as well as during the second half of last season, when he was on loan from Lugano.

Van der Werff has been under contract with Universitatea Cluj for the past two years. The 27-year-old former Swiss U-21 international came up through the youth system in St. Gallen and later played for FC Basel. He has signed a two-season contract with Aarau.