Shkelqim Vladi is transferring from Lugano to FC Aarau in the Challenge League. The striker has signed a three-year contract with the club, which has competed in the promotion/relegation playoffs for the past two seasons, according to a club announcement.

For 25-year-old Vladi, this marks a return to Brügglifeld. The player, who holds dual Swiss-Kosovar citizenship, previously played for Aarau from 2022 to 2023, as well as during the second half of last season, when he was on loan from Lugano.