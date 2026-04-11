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Challenge League Aarau slip up in Bellinzona ++ Rpperswil beat Wil

SDA

11.4.2026 - 21:12

FC Aarau cannot benefit from the defeat of FC Aarau on Friday. Aarau had to settle for a 0-0 draw at bottom club Bellinzona.

Keystone-SDA

11.04.2026, 21:12

11.04.2026, 21:39

Aarau's performance in Ticino was sobering and disappointing. The favorites did not create many chances and had to be happy in the second half that Bellinzona did not take advantage of their opportunities.

Aarau lost 1:3 to Etoile Carouge a week ago - and were unable to respond to this slip-up. Vaduz remain two points ahead of Aarau in the table. The Liechtenstein side lost to Yverdon on Friday.

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