FC Aarau cannot benefit from the defeat of FC Aarau on Friday. Aarau had to settle for a 0-0 draw at bottom club Bellinzona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Aarau's performance in Ticino was sobering and disappointing. The favorites did not create many chances and had to be happy in the second half that Bellinzona did not take advantage of their opportunities.

Aarau lost 1:3 to Etoile Carouge a week ago - and were unable to respond to this slip-up. Vaduz remain two points ahead of Aarau in the table. The Liechtenstein side lost to Yverdon on Friday.