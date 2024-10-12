100 years of Brügglifeld! FC Aarau celebrates the anniversary of its home ground and wrests a 2:2 draw from FC Schalke. Everything about the anniversary match.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Aarau played a test match against Schalke 04 as part of the 100th anniversary of the Brügglifeld stadium.

The game ended in a 2:2 draw.

Aarau striker Raúl Bobadilla emphasized on blue Sport after the Challenge League team's strong performance: "We have to act like this in the championship too." Show more

The Brügglifeld in Aarau is unique in Swiss professional football. The stadium was inaugurated 100 years ago, on October 12, 1924. FC Aarau is celebrating the anniversary of its home ground with many activities and the match against Schalke 04. Everything about the anniversary match, which ended in a 2:2 draw:

All the goals in the video

Quotes from the anniversary match

The ticker for the anniversary match

The game is over - Aarau and Schalke draw 2:2

90th minute: stoppage time has started Two minutes are added on. Can one team still score the winning goal?

87th minute: Schalke celebrate the 3:2 too early The ball lands in the Aarau goal after a free kick. But because Schalke's Wasinski is offside before his header, the goal does not count.

85th minute: Janko misses the third goal for Aarau That was the big chance for the home side to score a third goal. After Gjorgjev makes a strong run down the side, the ball ends up with Janko. However, his shot from the edge of the box flies wide of the goal. The final phase is underway!

73rd minute: Schallenberg scores with his head - Schalke equalize Then the equalizer does come. After a corner kick, substitute Schallenberg gets through and equalizes to make it 2:2.

67th minute: Schalke continue to struggle While the visitors fail to find a way to break down the Aarau defense, FCA lurk on the counterattack. Just over 20 minutes left to play.

55th minute: Schalke make the play, Aarau wait and see The home team pull back at the start of the second half and close down the space in their own half of the pitch. With success: Schalke have not been able to create any significant goalscoring opportunities since the break.

Let's move on! Can FCA hold on to their narrow lead?

Then it's time for the break Aarau lead 2:1 after the first half of the anniversary match against Schalke.

42nd minute: Goal for Aarau! Odutayo gives them the lead again FC Aarau take the lead again shortly after equalizing. Obexer's perfectly timed cross finds Odutayo, who beats Schalke goalkeeper Hoffmann to take the lead again.

37th minute: Hojlund equalizes for Schalke Then it hits the back of Aarau goalie Hirzel. First Tempelmann's shot fails to hit the aluminum, then Hojlund reacts the quickest and pushes the ball over the line via the post.

33rd minute: Thaler clears against Lasme Schalke step up their attacking efforts and look for the equalizer. But Thaler gets to a dangerous cross in front of Lasme and is able to clear for a corner.

25th minute: Aarau defend the lead and lurk on the counter-attack The home team are very compact defensively and do not concede anything. When the ball is won, they move forward at lightning speed. And when Schalke are able to play through once, FCA goalkeeper Hirzel is on hand to clear the situation.

10th minute: Fofana gives FC Aarau the lead Goal for FCA! Fofana is in the right place after a rebound from Hoffmann and delivers the ball into the goal from the best position. The home team go ahead. Shortly afterwards, Fazliu almost doubles the lead.

6th minute: Gjorgjev with the first Aarau shot Schalke have a slight advantage in the opening minutes without really being dangerous in front of the FCA goal. After five minutes, the home team make their first appearance on the offensive. However, Gjorgjev's shot is no problem for Schalke goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.

Kick-off at Brügglifeld: The match between Aarau and Schalke is underway Can the home team upset the favorites from the 2nd Bundesliga?

A private homeowner supplies the water in the opposite stand FC Aarau relies on running water for sanitary facilities and food stands. Köbi Döbeli lives right next to the Brügglifeld and is involved with FCA in an unusual way.

Aarau CEO Burki: "Today should be about the Brügglifeld"

The line-ups are here: This is how Aarau and Schalke will line up Unsere Startformation für das Jubiläumsspiel «100 Jahre Brügglifeld» gegen @s04 (Anpfiff: 17.00 Uhr) #ZämeFörAarau pic.twitter.com/jVGIzqC9UT — FC Aarau (@FCAARAU) October 12, 2024 Unsere Start-1⃣1⃣ für den heutigen Test gegen den @FCAARAU ⚽️#S04 | #FCAS04 pic.twitter.com/C7PIptitTs — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) October 12, 2024

This is how Aarau celebrates the birthday of the Brügglifeld

Mr. Ryf is the most loyal Aarau fan: "The Brügglifeld has been my second home for 73 years" Of course Ernst Ryf (85) won't miss the anniversary game against Schalke 04. He has been at the Brügglifeld since he fell in love with FC Aarau 73 years ago at the age of 12. blue met the most loyal Aarau fan at the Brügglifeld days before the celebration.

Get an FC Aarau anniversary jersey! blue Sport is giving away two FC Aarau anniversary jerseys. Visit us on Instagram and take part. Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von blue Sport (@bluesport.ch)

Big rush of fans FC Aarau announces 3 hours before kick-off: The main stand and guest sector are sold out for the anniversary match, with only a remaining contingent of tickets for the standing areas. Nur noch drei Stunden bis zum Jubiläumsspiel gegen @s04: Die Haupttribüne und der Gästesektor sind bereits ausverkauft. Bei den Stehplätzen gibt es ein Restkontingent an Tickets an den Stadionkassen (ab 15.30 Uhr) ➡️ zum Online-Ticketing: https://t.co/B2SQRVFrFx #ZämeFörAarau pic.twitter.com/JnS7eiGq1Q — FC Aarau (@FCAARAU) October 12, 2024

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the anniversary match between Aarau and Schalke at the Brügglifeld stadium, which is celebrating its 100th birthday today. The game can be seen live on blue Zoom or streamed here, kick-off is at 5pm. Show more

