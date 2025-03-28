FC Aarau squandered a 2-0 lead in their home game against Etoile Carouge and lost the lead in the Challenge League to FC Thun after the draw in the 27th round.

Andreas Lunghi

Aarau were all set to return to winning ways after the draw in Wil before the international break, which ended a run of nine wins. Valon Fazliu with his eleventh goal of the season and Henri Koide with his ninth ensured a well-deserved 2:0 lead going into the 63rd minute. The spoilsport at Brügglifeld was 37-year-old Vincent Rüfli, whose late goals earned Geneva a surprise point.

FC Thun celebrated a 2:1 home win against Neuchâtel Xamax. Englishman Layton Stewart scored the winner after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute. The Bernese side are now one point ahead of Aarau. Third-placed Etoile Carouge are eight points behind the FCA.

Telegrams

Stade Nyonnais - Bellinzona 3:0 (2:0). - 640 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 19th Pasche 1:0. 38th Sylvestre-Brac 2:0. 67th Sylvestre-Brac 3:0.

Vaduz - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 0:1 (0:0). - 1118 spectators. - SR Prskalo - Goal: 59 Beney 0:1.

Thun - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:1 (1:0). - 4015 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 41. Bertone 1:0. 67. Mulaj 1:1. 83. Stewart 2:1. - Remarks: 50. Omeragic (Neuchâtel Xamax FCS) saves penalty from Ibayi.

Aarau - Etoile Carouge 2:2 (1:0). - 6435 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 11. Fazliu 1:0. 63. Koide 2:0. 68. Rüfli 2:1. 78. Rüfli (penalty) 2:2. - Remarks: 88. Yellow-red card against Marculino Ninte (Etoile Carouge).

Schaffhausen - Wil 1:3 (0:1). - 926 spectators. - Ref Turkes. - Goals: 3. Schmid 0:1. 63. Chiappetta 1:1. 77. Maier 1:2. 92. Bytyqi 1:3.

Highlights of the 27th round

You might also be interested in