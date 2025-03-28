  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Aarau squander victory against Carouge - Thun beat Xamax and are the new leaders

Andreas Lunghi

28.3.2025

FC Aarau squandered a 2-0 lead in their home game against Etoile Carouge and lost the lead in the Challenge League to FC Thun after the draw in the 27th round.

28.03.2025, 19:55

28.03.2025, 22:28

Aarau were all set to return to winning ways after the draw in Wil before the international break, which ended a run of nine wins. Valon Fazliu with his eleventh goal of the season and Henri Koide with his ninth ensured a well-deserved 2:0 lead going into the 63rd minute. The spoilsport at Brügglifeld was 37-year-old Vincent Rüfli, whose late goals earned Geneva a surprise point.

FC Thun celebrated a 2:1 home win against Neuchâtel Xamax. Englishman Layton Stewart scored the winner after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute. The Bernese side are now one point ahead of Aarau. Third-placed Etoile Carouge are eight points behind the FCA.

Telegrams

Stade Nyonnais - Bellinzona 3:0 (2:0). - 640 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 19th Pasche 1:0. 38th Sylvestre-Brac 2:0. 67th Sylvestre-Brac 3:0.

Vaduz - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 0:1 (0:0). - 1118 spectators. - SR Prskalo - Goal: 59 Beney 0:1.

Thun - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:1 (1:0). - 4015 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 41. Bertone 1:0. 67. Mulaj 1:1. 83. Stewart 2:1. - Remarks: 50. Omeragic (Neuchâtel Xamax FCS) saves penalty from Ibayi.

Aarau - Etoile Carouge 2:2 (1:0). - 6435 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 11. Fazliu 1:0. 63. Koide 2:0. 68. Rüfli 2:1. 78. Rüfli (penalty) 2:2. - Remarks: 88. Yellow-red card against Marculino Ninte (Etoile Carouge).

Schaffhausen - Wil 1:3 (0:1). - 926 spectators. - Ref Turkes. - Goals: 3. Schmid 0:1. 63. Chiappetta 1:1. 77. Maier 1:2. 92. Bytyqi 1:3.

Highlights of the 27th round

You might also be interested in

Challenge League