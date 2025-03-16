Aarau cannot benefit from Thun's slip-up. The league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw in Wil, with the eastern Swiss side only equalizing in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Henri Koide put the visitors on the road to victory with two goals in the first half (1st/41st). However, the home team struck back in the second half and equalized through 17-year-old Marvin Akahomen in the 96th minute.

After four games without conceding a goal, Aarau goalkeeper Marvin Hübel had to reach behind him again. The 22-year-old missed Andreas Hilfiker's club record (516 minutes without conceding a goal) by just three minutes thanks to Nico Maier's goal in the 73rd minute.

Vaduz and Xamax recorded unchallenged home victories. The Liechtenstein side defeated Bellinzona 3:1, while the side from Neuchâtel beat Stade Nyonnais 4:0.

Aarau, whose run of eight wins in a row came to an end, remain top of the table with a one-point lead over Thun, while Stade Nyonnais are bottom of the table behind Bellinzona, who are level on points.