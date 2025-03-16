Aarau cannot benefit from Thun's slip-up. The league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw in Wil, with the eastern Swiss side only equalizing in stoppage time.
Henri Koide put the visitors on the road to victory with two goals in the first half (1st/41st). However, the home team struck back in the second half and equalized through 17-year-old Marvin Akahomen in the 96th minute.
After four games without conceding a goal, Aarau goalkeeper Marvin Hübel had to reach behind him again. The 22-year-old missed Andreas Hilfiker's club record (516 minutes without conceding a goal) by just three minutes thanks to Nico Maier's goal in the 73rd minute.
Vaduz and Xamax recorded unchallenged home victories. The Liechtenstein side defeated Bellinzona 3:1, while the side from Neuchâtel beat Stade Nyonnais 4:0.
Aarau, whose run of eight wins in a row came to an end, remain top of the table with a one-point lead over Thun, while Stade Nyonnais are bottom of the table behind Bellinzona, who are level on points.