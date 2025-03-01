FC Aarau are the new leaders of the Challenge League. The team from Aargau beat last-placed Schaffhausen 3-0 without any danger.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Henri Koide and double goalscorer Valon Fazliu scored the goals for FCA, who thus benefited from FC Thun's slip-up. The Bernese Oberland side only drew 2-2 at home to Nyon on Friday and are now one point behind Aarau in the barrage place.

FCA's storming run to the top of the second-highest Swiss league is impressive. Since the Aarau side drew 1-1 in Thun at the end of November, they have won all eight of their league games.

Telegram and ranking

Aarau - Schaffhausen 3:0 (2:0). - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 5 Koide 1:0. 43 Fazliu 2:0. 65 Fazliu 3:0.