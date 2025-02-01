  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Aarau turn the game around against Bellinzona

SDA

1.2.2025 - 20:55

Coach Brunello Iacopetta is unbeaten with FC Aarau in the Challenge League since the beginning of November
Keystone

Aarau remain hot on the heels of FC Thun in the Challenge League. The runners-up in the table won 2:1 at home against Bellinzona after falling behind.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2025, 20:55

In front of less than 5,000 spectators, Aarau trailed for an hour at the Brügglifeld. Even a penalty missed by Valon Fazliu failed to equalize for the time being.

Henri Koide finally equalized the early 0:1 in the 66th minute and Nikola Gjorgjev secured the fourth win in a row for coach Brunello Iacopetta's promotion hopefuls, unbeaten in the league since the beginning of November, with a 2:1 in the 82nd minute.

Aarau thus remain four points behind leaders Thun. The cushion to Etoile Carouge in 3rd place is now four points. In the second game of the day, Vaduz and Stade Nyonnais drew 1-1.

