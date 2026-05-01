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Challenge League Aarau win and put Vaduz under pressure

SDA

1.5.2026 - 22:22

FC Aarau celebrate a 3-1 win against Neuchâtel Xamax
FC Aarau celebrate a 3-1 win against Neuchâtel Xamax
Keystone

FC Aarau win 3-1 away against Neuchâtel Xamax in the Challenge League.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 22:22

After Elias Filet made it 1-0 before the break, the hosts equalized in the 50th minute thanks to Koro Koné, before an Aarau double strike by Linus Obexer (61st) and Filet (65th) ensured the final score.

Thanks to the three points gained, coach Brunello Iacopetta's club moved to within one point of leaders Vaduz, at least for just under 24 hours, and thus kept up the pressure in the promotion battle. The Liechtenstein side face Etoile Carouge away from home on Saturday. After that, there are still three rounds to play, with a direct duel on the second-last matchday.

Wil beat Stade Nyonnais 1:0 in the second Friday match. The team from eastern Switzerland won thanks to a goal from Jean-Paul N'djoli in the 66th minute.

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