FC Aarau continued their perfect start to the Challenge League season. With a 5:4 win in Nyon, it celebrated its fourth victory in the 4th round and remains two points ahead of Vaduz. Meanwhile, Yverdon won 3:0 against Wil.

Jan Arnet

The results from Friday evening Rapperswil-Jona - Stade-Lausanne 1:2

Vaduz - Bellinzona 6:0

Xamax - Etoile Carouge 2:1

Stade Nyonnais - Aarau 4:5

Yverdon - Wil 4:0 Show more

Nyon did not make it easy for FC Aarau. The Vaud side equalized three times after the visitors had taken the lead. In the 69th and 70th minutes, they scored twice within a very short space of time to turn 2:4 into 4:4. Valon Fazliu, who scored 1:0, 3:2 and 5:4, ensured that Aarau still managed to secure the next three points. At the other end, 19-year-old Frenchman Joris Manquant scored three goals.

Vaduz had an easy game against Bellinzona and won 6:0 without discussion. Denis Simani, Marcel Monsberger and Stephan Seiler ensured a rapid 3:0 lead in the first 17 minutes. After Bellinzona's Colombian defender Jhildrey Lasso was shown a yellow card (63), Jonathan De Donno (2) and Alessio Hasler scored to secure a resounding victory.

The championship continues on Monday for Aarau and Vaduz. The Liechtenstein side visit Neuchâtel, while Aarau will be looking for their fifth win in a row at home against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, their best start to a season since the 1960s.

Etoile Carouge are the second team, alongside bottom-placed Bellinzona, still without a win after four rounds. The Geneva side, FC Basel's cup opponents next month, lost 2-1 at Neuchâtel Xamax, while FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, who are also winless in the first three rounds, won 2-1 at Rapperswil-Jona, with defender Issa Kaloga scoring the winner in the 94th minute.