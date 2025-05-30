FC Aarau will need a miracle to secure promotion in the barrage against Grasshoppers. The 0:4 and the striking difference in quality in the first leg seem irrefutable.

Luca Betschart

Coach Tomas Oral answers the question of what the Grasshoppers can still fail to do after their clear victory in exile in Lugano without hesitation: "Ourselves." The expression on the German's face shows that this is not just something he said. The Zurich side will remain focused to the very end and defend their place in the Super League with a knife between their teeth on Friday, just as they did on Tuesday - at least if they follow their coach's words.

GC wanted to quickly tick off the first leg, focus quickly on the second part - and they want to approach the game at Brügglifeld as if it were still 0-0. "It's not finished yet. We have to keep working," said Nikolas Muci on behalf of all the GC players, who tackled the thankless task with impressive solidarity and great determination on Tuesday.

Is Iacopetta reaching into his bag of tricks?

For Aarau coach Brunello Iacopetta, intensity was the biggest difference in the first comparison with GC. However, he believes that the home game with his own fans behind him will be very different to Tuesday's performance. "0:4 sounds brutal. But it's only half-time." His players must now believe in themselves and their abilities.

"You always have to think a lot after a game like that. We did that with the whole coaching staff. There will certainly be one or two surprises," said Iacopetta in an interview with blue Sport. "But the first thing that counts is having a different attitude and putting in a different performance on the pitch."

Getting people excited again

Iacopetta could use a precedent to encourage his team. In 2019, FC Aarau lost the barrage after a 4:0 first leg against Neuchâtel Xamax. What was an Aarau drama back then could serve as a small glimmer of hope. Iacopetta says it was a completely different game. But it is also proof of how quickly the momentum can change sides. However, FC Aarau will have to show a completely different level of conviction on Friday evening than they did in the first leg, which was sleepy for a long time.

"We had a completely different idea," says Marco Thaler ahead of the second leg. "Nevertheless, as a veteran, I have to lead the way and get the team back on track. We have a huge highlight on Friday, the stadium here will be on fire and we want to inspire the crowd again."

The highlights of the first leg