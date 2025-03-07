FC Aarau is flirting with promotion this season. KEYSTONE

Aarau have played themselves into pole position for promotion in the Challenge League. This is thanks to 8 wins in a row. This streak is already one of the longest in history. Will it continue today against Xamax?

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Aarau have won all of their last eight league games, with their last defeat coming 13 games ago.

In the eternal table of the longest winning streaks, the team from Aargau has already climbed to fifth place.

According to the Swiss Football League (SFL), Vaduz and Lugano have the longest winning streaks in the Challenge League with twelve victories each. Show more

Aarau have celebrated eight wins in a row in the Challenge League in recent months. In fact, they haven't lost in eleven championship games, or since November 1, 2024. Brunello Iacopetta's team suffered their only defeat in this period in the cup round of 16 in December. Their opponents in both defeats were Etoile Carouge.

This winning streak has catapulted the team from Aargau to the top of the table and is challenging the supposed favorites FC Thun for direct promotion. If they keep the streak alive, the return of the "Unabsteigbare" to the Super League after 15 years looks increasingly likely.

The last time FCA came close to promotion was in the 2021/2022 season, when the team from Aargau went into their final match as leaders and with a three-point lead over Winterthur and Schaffhausen. This was lost at home to Vaduz - and the champagne had to stay in the fridge. The Aarau team not only missed out on direct promotion, but also the barrage.

Record within reach

In the eternal table of the Challenge League's longest winning streaks, Aarau are already in joint fifth place, while Schaffhausen have also won eight games in a row in the 2016/2017 season. With a win on Friday evening against Neuchâtel Xamax (live on blue Zoom from 20:00), the team from Aargau could equal Luzern's nine wins from the 2005/2006 season. Servette celebrated one more success between April and August 2010.

According to the SFL, Vaduz and Lugano have had the longest winning streaks to date, with twelve successes each. What is special is that both achieved this in the 2010/2011 season. In the end, however, both narrowly missed out on promotion and the barrage. The latter should at least be in the cards for FCA this season - record or not.

FC Basel holds the record in the Super League. The Basel team set this record at the start of the 2003/2004 season. They won every one of their first 13 matches. They remained unbeaten until the 24th matchday, with their first defeat coming in the classic against FC Zurich.

FC Aarau play Neuchâtel Xamax on Friday evening. Kick-off at the Brügglifeld is at 20:15, follow the game live on blue Zoom.