Taisei Abe (left) must sit out twice in the Super League Keystone

FC Luzern midfielder Taisei Abe will have to sit out two Super League games. The Japanese player is suspended after being sent off in the 3-2 defeat to FC Zurich on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The scene that led to the red card took place at the Letzigrund in the 71st minute. Abe hit Steven Zuber above the ankle as he attempted to clear the ball in his own penalty area. The result was not only a sending-off, but also a penalty, which Markelo converted to make it 2:1 for FCZ and turn the game around.

Abe will miss the home games against Servette on November 22 and FC Winterthur on November 29.