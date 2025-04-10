  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After 51 caps Abrashi announces his retirement from the national team: "At some point it's good"

Luca Betschart

10.4.2025

After 51 international caps for Albania, it's over: Amir Abrashi reveals in blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel that he will soon officially end his international career.

10.04.2025, 20:28

10.04.2025, 20:32

It's not official yet. But when asked about the Albanian national team in the football talk Heimspiel, Amir Abrashi says: "It's going to be difficult now. I have to retire soon. One day is good, I had 12 great years and was back at the European Championships."

Abrashi made a total of 51 appearances for Albania during his career and scored his only international goal in the European Championship qualifier against Andorra in March 2019. Talks with the association president are still pending. "But I'll be making it official soon. I can say that openly," said the 35-year-old.

Mehmedi, who himself made 76 appearances for the Swiss national team, is now urging his childhood friend to make an official statement. "After all, Amir has made over 50 international appearances for Albania. Then it's appropriate to communicate that officially. That's different to someone who has two or three international caps," says the blue Sport expert.

Home game: The whole show

Home game as a podcast

More from the department

He was at Real and GC. Coaching legend Leo Beenhakker is dead

He was at Real and GCCoaching legend Leo Beenhakker is dead

Europa League ticker. ManUtd equalize against Lyon just before the break

Europa League tickerManUtd equalize against Lyon just before the break

Europa League ticker. Porro scores with the heel - Tottenham strikes back against Frankfurt

Europa League tickerPorro scores with the heel - Tottenham strikes back against Frankfurt

Conference League. Chelsea turn up the heat in the 2nd half and ultimately win by a clear margin

Conference LeagueChelsea turn up the heat in the 2nd half and ultimately win by a clear margin

Switch to FC Zurich?. Abrashi:

Switch to FC Zurich?Abrashi: "You can give me all the money in the world - I wouldn't move an inch"