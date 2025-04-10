After 51 international caps for Albania, it's over: Amir Abrashi reveals in blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel that he will soon officially end his international career.

It's not official yet. But when asked about the Albanian national team in the football talk Heimspiel, Amir Abrashi says: "It's going to be difficult now. I have to retire soon. One day is good, I had 12 great years and was back at the European Championships."

Abrashi made a total of 51 appearances for Albania during his career and scored his only international goal in the European Championship qualifier against Andorra in March 2019. Talks with the association president are still pending. "But I'll be making it official soon. I can say that openly," said the 35-year-old.

Mehmedi, who himself made 76 appearances for the Swiss national team, is now urging his childhood friend to make an official statement. "After all, Amir has made over 50 international appearances for Albania. Then it's appropriate to communicate that officially. That's different to someone who has two or three international caps," says the blue Sport expert.

