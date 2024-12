Will stay with Grasshoppers for another year: Captain Amir Abrashi Keystone

Captain Amir Abrashi will stay with Grasshoppers for another season. The 34-year-old midfielder and the record champions have extended his contract early until the summer of 2026.

SDA

Abrashi has made 258 appearances for Grasshoppers so far - more than any other professional in the current team, which is bottom of the Super League table after 17 rounds.

More sports videos

SDA