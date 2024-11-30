  1. Residential Customers
GC captain rages in interview Abrashi: "It's a scandal that our fans were excluded"

Luca Betschart

30.11.2024

There are riots in the city before the Zurich derby, whereupon the GC fans are stopped by the police and are not in the stadium at the start of the match. Amir Abrashi chooses clear words in an interview with blue Sport.

30.11.2024, 23:12

30.11.2024, 23:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • GC at least get a point in the derby against FC Zurich after a capital false start, but can't really be happy about it after being outnumbered for a long time.
  • After the final whistle, GC captain Amir Abrashi was particularly annoyed that many GC fans were not in the Letzigrund stadium at the start of the game: "It's a scandal that our fans were excluded here."
Show more

"It's a scandal that our fans have been excluded here. It's a low point of this season that the fans weren't here to support us today. Something like that is shameful," said an angry Amir Abrashi to blue Sport after the draw in the Zurich derby. What happened?

Riots broke out in the city before the match. Immense security precautions and a large police contingent prevented a confrontation between the two fan camps before the match. However, they ensured that chaotic conditions prevailed outside the stadium hours before kick-off, the GC fans' guest sector in the Letzigrund initially remained empty and the derby initially took place in a spooky atmosphere.

Lightning goal and sending off. FCZ squander an early lead in the Zurich derby and share the points with GC

Lightning goal and sending offFCZ squander an early lead in the Zurich derby and share the points with GC

"It was a dead atmosphere behind the goal"

The GC fans' corner initially remained empty because many spectators were stopped and intensively searched by the police in front of the stadium and the rest of the block stayed in the outside area out of solidarity. Abrashi and Co. felt this on the pitch: "Today we were definitely alone on the pitch. I have no words for it. They try to come week after week - and are excluded by the police. That's an outrage."

Abrashi also spoke briefly about the match. "When you're one man up, you have to create more chances," says the GC captain about the 1:1 draw against the city rivals and emphasizes once again: "You could tell that the fans were also missing. It was a dead atmosphere behind the goal. A great pity for the Super League. In other places you can get away with it, here our fans are excluded. It's a very bitter evening."

The highlights of the match

