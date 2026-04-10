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Contract extended Abrashi will stay with GC - but possibly not as a player

SDA

10.4.2026 - 16:12

GC legend Amir Abrashi will stay with his favorite club beyond the current season
GC legend Amir Abrashi will stay with his favorite club beyond the current season
Keystone

Captain Amir Abrashi will stay with Grasshoppers for another season. The 36-year-old midfielder and the Swiss record champions have extended his contract, which expires at the end of June, by one year.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 16:12

10.04.2026, 16:15

As GC sporting director Alain Sutter said at a press conference, Abrashi's role has yet to be defined. "We are very happy that Amir has decided to stay - either as a player or in a different role, we'll see."

Abrashi has played 283 competitive games for Grasshoppers since 2010 - more than any other professional in the current team, which is in the midst of a relegation battle in the Super League with six rounds to go.