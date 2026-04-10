GC legend Amir Abrashi will stay with his favorite club beyond the current season Keystone

Captain Amir Abrashi will stay with Grasshoppers for another season. The 36-year-old midfielder and the Swiss record champions have extended his contract, which expires at the end of June, by one year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As GC sporting director Alain Sutter said at a press conference, Abrashi's role has yet to be defined. "We are very happy that Amir has decided to stay - either as a player or in a different role, we'll see."

Abrashi has played 283 competitive games for Grasshoppers since 2010 - more than any other professional in the current team, which is in the midst of a relegation battle in the Super League with six rounds to go.