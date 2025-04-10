Good friends off the pitch, bitter rivals on it: GC cult figure Amir Abrashi and ex-FCZ player Admir Mehmedi are guests in the football talk Heimspiel and look back on their rivalry on the pitch.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Childhood friends Amir Abrashi and Admir Mehmedi join GC fan Roman Kilchsperger as guests on the football talk show Heimspiel and talk about the record champions' difficult situation.

Abrashi and Mehmedi, who met as juniors at Winterthur, recall their rivalry on the pitch, which came to a head in an international match between Switzerland and Albania.

Friendship or not, neither Abrashi nor Mehmedi can imagine a move to their city rivals in their playing days. Show more

Fighter, leader, cult figure - Amir Abrashi has been the face of Grasshopper Club Zürich for years and remains loyal to the struggling Swiss record champions despite difficult times. Abrashi has played over 250 games for GC in his career and displays a unique passion even in interviews.

The best example: the interview with blue Sport after winning the league last summer, in which the 35-year-old gives free rein to his emotions. "This interview describes him one-to-one as a person and as a player," says childhood friend Admir Mehmedi in the football talk show Heimspiel. "It's not an act and that speaks for him. I've known him for 20 years and was able to experience first-hand how much energy that cost him last season."

"What are you actually doing?"

Abrashi and Mehmedi got to know each other during their time together at Winterthur Juniors, but then parted ways. While Abrashi grew up at GC, Mehmedi played for their city rivals. But the friendship did not suffer as a result. "Our friendship never suffered because of the rivalry. We never clashed - only in the game."

Mehmedi particularly remembers the international match between Switzerland and Albania in 2016. "He attacked me so much that I thought: What are you actually doing?" says Mehmedi, adding, "He didn't even give an answer and ran off like it was the most normal thing in the world. It's like he's in a movie and you can't communicate with him. But after the 90 minutes, he's normal Amir again."

A switch to the city rivals?

The two friends were almost on the pitch together at the very end of Mehmedi's career. "I told him: Why don't you come and join us? I would have welcomed him with a kiss on the hand," said Abrashi, but his idea went unheard. "As a player, I ruled that out. That was out of the question for me," Mehmedi clarifies.

And vice versa? Could Mehmedi possibly have persuaded the GC legend to move to FCZ? "Not a chance. You can give me all the money in the world. I wouldn't move a millimeter in that direction," Abrashi leaves no doubt. Mehmedi confirms: "In football, they say never say never. But with him, I'm 99.9 percent sure that he would never do that."

