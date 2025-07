Manuel Benavente is back as coach of AC Bellinzona four months after taking a leave of absence Keystone

Manuel Benavente is back as coach of AC Bellinzona four months after taking a leave of absence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 51-year-old Spaniard will work closely with Xavi Andrés Ibarra, the Challenge League club announced. The latter was initially announced as head coach at the end of June, but does not have the UEFA Pro Diploma required to work at this level.

Benavente was released in mid-March after 18 months of working with the club and replaced by Giuseppe Sannino.