Sporting director Max Eberl sees a need for action at FC Bayern following the transfer of Leroy Sané to Galatasaray Istanbul and the previously confirmed departure of Thomas Müller.

On the need in attack, he said: "Leroy is now clear, Thomas is clear. We are now two players short in attack." However, he is confident going into the transfer period for the coming season. "I am sure that we will have a powerful squad - and that we will also have the finances under control."

Eberl also commented on individual personnel at the team hotel in Orlando. Central defender Dayot Upamecano (26) is entering the final year of his contract and could leave on a free transfer in 2026, as Sané has now done. Talks are ongoing with the Frenchman. "Our goal is clearly to extend his contract," said Eberl.

In the case of the Spaniard Bryan Zaragoza, who once cost €13 million and was most recently loaned out to CA Osasuna, "we are open to a transfer", explained Eberl. Frenchman Sacha Boey, who was brought in from Galatasaray for a huge €30 million in January 2024, also remains a hot sales candidate. Bayern are well-stocked in his position with Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. "We have three right-backs, which is actually a lot," said Eberl.

Kingsley Coman (contract until 2027) will wait for the Club World Cup in the USA. "King will be with us for these four weeks. And King is an important player." According to Eberl, talks are continuing with the English club about a permanent transfer for talented striker Mathys Tel following his loan to Tottenham.