Italy AC Milan beat Torino 3:2

SDA

8.12.2025 - 23:09

Everyone loves him: Christian Pulisic (center), the two-goal scorer
Keystone

AC Milan draw level with Napoli after matchday 14 of Serie A. The Rossoneri turn things around against Torino and win 3-2 away from home.

Keystone-SDA

08.12.2025, 23:09

Milan were 2-0 down after 17 minutes after Nikola Vlasic converted a penalty and Duvan Zapata scored. Adrien Rabiot initially reduced the deficit to 1:2, but it was only when Christian Pulisic, the star of the American national team, appeared on the pitch that the leaders were able to turn the tide. Pulisic was substituted in the 66th minute and struck twice (67th/77th) to secure the three points for his team.

AC Milan played without Geneva's Zachary Athekame (injured) and Ardon Jashari (substitute). The Zug player has recovered from the fractured fibula he suffered in September, but is not yet back in coach Massimiliano Allegri's favor.

