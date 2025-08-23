  1. Residential Customers
Jashari makes his debut AC Milan mess up start to season and lose to promoted side

23.8.2025 - 22:49

AC Milan lose their first league game against promoted Cremonese.
AC Milan have failed to get off to a flying start in the championship. The Rossoneri, with Ardon Jashari making his debut, lost their home game against newly-promoted Cremonese 1-2.

Milan were able to respond to the visitors' first goal. However, they were unable to find an answer to Federico Bonazzoli's goal after just over an hour. Even the substitution of Jashari could not change that. The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined the Italian Serie A team from Bruges, came on fifteen minutes before the end. He replaced Luka Modric, who is a good 17 years older. Defender Zachary Athekame did not make an appearance.

Switzerland's Remo Freuler also suffered a defeat at the start of the season. Bologna lost 1-0 to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

