An FC Basel fan was seriously injured in an accident after the cup final on Sunday. KEYSTONE

FC Basel has provided an update on the state of health of the seriously injured fan who was involved in an accident at Wankdorf station after Sunday's Cup Final in Bern.

Tobias Benz

As FCB announced on Tuesday, the injured fan is now in a stable condition. The club is publishing an update on X in consultation with the victim and his family.

"We are very relieved that the fan is now in a stable condition," reads the statement. "Tragically, he lost a leg in the accident, in addition to other serious - but fortunately curable - injuries."

The FCB continued: "We send you lots of strength for your journey and are with you and your family in our thoughts. We are already looking forward to welcoming you back to the Joggeli as soon as possible. Alli zämme, onwards and upwards."