Technical director Johan Djourou "According to Uefa, our national team assistant coach must be a woman"

Michael Wegmann

2.12.2025

Johan Djourou raves about the new national team coach Rafel Navarro and is looking for his assistant coach. "In the best case scenario, she speaks Spanish and German."

02.12.2025, 10:10

02.12.2025, 10:11

Johan Djourou, the technical director of all the women's national teams, is very positive after the first week under new coach Rafel Navarro. "There's a lot of energy, a lot of laughter, a lot of fun and also a lot of intensity," says the 38-year-old former national team defender.

There is also a new idea for the game. "The players are not only having a lot of fun, they've also picked up the new system well and have already adapted to it. I'm surprised how well they implemented it in the first game against Belgium."

Navarro's father has died. Last international match of the year marked by mourning

Navarro's father has diedLast international match of the year marked by mourning

So far, he has only seen positive things, Djourou told blue Sport in Jerez. "But that's always the case when you're just starting out."

A woman who speaks German and Spanish

The national team squad is not yet complete. The association is still looking for an assistant coach. "According to Uefa guidelines, it has to be a woman," says Djourou. "We've already held a few talks. It should be someone who shares Rafel's ideas and his style of play."

Language skills are also likely to play a role in the choice. "In the best case scenario, the assistant would speak German and Spanish." Djourou hopes that the new assistant coach can be presented soon.

