Chronology of the Lisbon chaos Accusations of racism, provocations, bottles thrown and sending off

In addition to a dream goal, the match between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid saw one thing above all: a lot of chaos. blue News has compiled the events in chronological order.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vinicius Junior scores a dream goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 win in Lisbon, causes a row with provocative celebrations and briefly leaves the pitch after alleged racist provocations.

The game escalates further in the heated final phase: Benfica coach José Mourinho is shown a yellow-red card, Nicolas Otamendi provokes Vinicius with his World Cup tattoo and Benfica fans hit Vinicius with a water bottle.

In the blue Sport Studio, expert Bernhard Heusler shows understanding for the Brazilian: "He has set an example." Show more

50th minute: Vini's dream goal and a scuffle

Vinicius Junior provides the big sporting highlight between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid: in the 50th minute, he smashes the ball superbly into the corner for a 1:0 lead. Because the Brazilian then cheers provocatively at the corner flag, he is shown a yellow card and a scuffle ensues.

Among others, Vinicius clashes with Gianluca Prestianni. The replay shows Vinicius arguing with Prestianni, who even puts his shirt in front of his mouth. The Real star then suddenly storms up to the referee and complains about his opponent. Was he racially insulted?

Chaotic minutes followed. Vinicius marches off the pitch and then seems to refuse to play on. The teams clash on the touchline, a row breaks out and a Benfica supporter is shown a red card. Meanwhile, Vinicius argues with both Benfica coach José Mourinho and Real coach Alvaro Arbeola - and eventually returns to the pitch.

85th minute: Mourinho is sent off

In the 85th minute, Vinicius Junior takes center stage once again: after a hard foul, the Brazilian is lucky not to receive his second yellow card. This annoyed Benfica coach José Mourinho so much that he was shown a yellow card himself on the touchline and sent to the stands.

101st minute: Otamendi shows Vini the World Cup trophy

Deep into stoppage time, the main protagonist is again Vinicius Junior. This time, however, the Brazilian is provoked by Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi. The latter shows him his tattooed 2022 World Cup trophy - a title that Vini still lacks. But the Brazilian can only smile at the provocation.

103rd minute: Bottle thrown from the crowd

The negative ending to a chaotic game was a bottle thrown from the stands. As Vini and Trent Alexander-Arnold are about to take a corner, the Brazilian is hit on the arm by a bottle.

After the game: Heusler shows understanding for Vini

The heated scenes from Lisbon are discussed intensively in the blue Sport studio. The experts are particularly concerned about Vinicius Junior leaving the pitch. Bernhard Heusler explains that he was initially bothered by the fact that Vinicius didn't want to continue playing, but in hindsight he understands why: "He probably did it deliberately. It was a signal to interrupt those five to ten minutes so that the issue could really be discussed." If he had played on, it would hardly have been discussed any further, according to Heusler, who added: "That's why it's above everything else, it's such an important topic in football and everywhere in our world that he simply had to make this point."