Dani Alves was charged in 2023. Image: Keystone

A Spanish appeals court overturns the conviction of Dani Alves to several years in prison for rape.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The judgment of February 2024 showed "a series of omissions, inaccuracies, inconsistencies and contradictions", the court of appeal in Barcelona explained its decision on Friday.

The court accepted the appeal of the 41-year-old Brazilian's defense and rejected the appeal of the public prosecutor's office, which had demanded that the prison sentence be increased to nine years. Alves had been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and a further five years on probation as well as a compensation payment of 150,000 euros to the alleged victim.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender was found guilty of raping a young woman in a disco in Barcelona in 2022. Alves maintains that the sex was consensual.

Last March, Alves was provisionally released from custody in a prison 40 kilometers northwest of Barcelona after posting the required bail of one million euros five days after a court ruling to that effect. Alves' release had been widely criticized.

Videos from the department