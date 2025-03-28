  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Court overturns conviction Acquittal for former Barça defender Dani Alves

SDA

28.3.2025 - 14:01

Dani Alves was charged in 2023.
Dani Alves was charged in 2023.
Image: Keystone

A Spanish appeals court overturns the conviction of Dani Alves to several years in prison for rape.

Keystone-SDA

28.03.2025, 14:01

28.03.2025, 14:21

The judgment of February 2024 showed "a series of omissions, inaccuracies, inconsistencies and contradictions", the court of appeal in Barcelona explained its decision on Friday.

The court accepted the appeal of the 41-year-old Brazilian's defense and rejected the appeal of the public prosecutor's office, which had demanded that the prison sentence be increased to nine years. Alves had been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and a further five years on probation as well as a compensation payment of 150,000 euros to the alleged victim.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender was found guilty of raping a young woman in a disco in Barcelona in 2022. Alves maintains that the sex was consensual.

Last March, Alves was provisionally released from custody in a prison 40 kilometers northwest of Barcelona after posting the required bail of one million euros five days after a court ruling to that effect. Alves' release had been widely criticized.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Spain. Barcelona without Olmo for around three weeks

SpainBarcelona without Olmo for around three weeks

Excessive criticism of the referee. Frei reprimands FCZ coach Moniz:

Excessive criticism of the refereeFrei reprimands FCZ coach Moniz: "That's not on - at some point the limit is reached"

Injury shock for Davies. Sour Bayern threaten Canada's federation with legal action

Injury shock for DaviesSour Bayern threaten Canada's federation with legal action