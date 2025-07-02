There is a deep bond of trust between Ada Hegerberg and coach Gemma Grainger Keystone

Ada Hegerberg is leading Norway to the European Championships as captain. The former world footballer has reconciled with the association - but still sees a need for action.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There was a time when Ada Hegerberg had had enough. Enough of playing for the Norwegian national team. Enough of repeatedly getting into disputes with the Norwegian association. And enough of noticing time and time again that women playing football in her home country do not receive the support she would like.

It was in 2017 that Hegerberg decided to draw a temporary line under her career in the national team. The break with the national association seemed to inspire the gifted technician. In 2018, she became the first woman ever to be awarded the Ballon d'Or as the world's best female footballer. In that season, she set a record with 15 goals in the Champions League. In any case, the Olympique Lyon player has left her mark in the top flight. With 66 goals, she is the record scorer in the most prestigious club competition.

Hope thanks to the platform

These are the key figures of a player who belongs to the global top class. And have also led the Norwegian FA to the conclusion that they cannot do without their best player in the long term. Hegerberg made her comeback in 2022 after a five-year absence. After the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, the soon-to-be 30-year-old will now compete in her second major tournament since returning to the national team at the European Championships in Switzerland.

"Yes, it's been a wild ride," says Hegerberg and laughs. She is sitting in Basel's St. Jakob Park on Tuesday evening and is asked about her relationship with the national team. "Women's football in Norway has developed incredibly in recent years and has become much more professional," says Hegerberg. "But there's still a lot to do."

In previous years, this last sentence would have been taken as a warning signal that the exceptional player could turn her back on the national team. Today, however, it is more of a sober observation that could probably be made in any country in the world. "It may sound clichéd, but we're not just playing to win or lose. We are playing for the future and acceptance of future generations."

It's a sentence that reveals just how much is being projected onto this European Championship. How much hope the players of all nations have that this tournament will raise the sport to an unprecedented level.

The relationship of trust that has grown

Today, a relationship of trust has grown between Hegerberg, the federation and the staff led by England coach Gemma Grainger, which makes everyone involved believe that they can be successful together. "When you trust each other, it's easy to stand up for each other when things aren't going so well," says Hegerberg, who is once again leading the national team as captain. "Everyone in the team knows their role and they all know that they can play their part in a tournament that will hopefully last a long time."

Of course, the desired first step towards fulfilling this hope would be a win against Switzerland on Wednesday. Hegerberg knows that the two victories her team celebrated in the Nations League will be of no significance on Wednesday evening after the opening show. She looks around and hints that even a sold-out opening game against the hosts will not rattle her. "Every player has to be the best version of herself. And then we'll see what's possible."