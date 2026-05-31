Second stint at Eintracht Frankfurt: Adi Hütter is back in the Bundesliga Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt has found what it was looking for in a new coach. Former YB champion coach Adi Hütter, an old acquaintance, has taken over from Spaniard Albert Riera.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Five years after his voluntary departure, Adi Hütter is thus returning to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 56-year-old Austrian and Swiss international Aurèle Amenda will take over from Spaniard Albert Riera, who left the club less than four months after a disappointing season that saw them finish eighth in the Bundesliga.

Hütter, who already successfully coached Hesse from 2018 to 2021, has a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs until the summer of 2029. He most recently worked in France at AS Monaco, where he was dismissed last October. Hütter coached Young Boys from 2015 to 2018 and led Bern to their first league title in 32 years after two second-place finishes in 2018.

In his first term in Frankfurt, Hütter reached the semi-finals of the Europa League with Eintracht in 2019. However, his voluntary departure to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2021 - despite having two years left on his contract - did not go without a hitch.

Now Hütter is to lead Eintracht back into calm waters and, above all, back onto the European football stage after the short and stormy period under his predecessor Albert Riera. Frankfurt finished eighth in the Bundesliga last season, missing out on an international starting place.

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