The star ball from Adidas will soon be history in the Champions League. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

It is the end of an era. After 25 years, Adidas is losing the rights to the Champions League ball to its major competitor Nike, of all companies. The US company is digging deep into its pockets for the deal.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than 25 years, Adidas is losing the Champions League ball to Nike.

The US company will probably pay around 40 million euros for it.

But because the star design belongs to Adidas, Nike will probably have to come up with a new design. Show more

The star ball from Adidas belongs to the Champions League like bratwurst belongs to beer. But soon the biggest European competition will have to do without its iconic ball.

Adidas will only be the official ball sponsor of the Champions League next season. Then there will be a new contract, which has probably been secured by competitor Nike. Uefa and the European Football Clubs' Association (EFC) announced that Nike is negotiating exclusively for the ball rights from 2027 to 2031.

Adidas itself has already confirmed the loss and said: "We are proud to have created the most iconic series of footballs of all time".

40 million euros

Nike is digging deep into its pockets to produce the Champions League balls soon. As reported by the "Financial Times", the US company is to pay over 40 million euros for the rights. Adidas previously paid only half as much. Although the deal has not yet been finalized, it is only a formality. The balls for the Europa League and Conference League are also part of the contract.

Football fans will have to get used to a new design. Adidas owns the rights to the legendary star pattern that has characterized the premier league for the last 25 years.

Adidas has produced the balls for the Champions League since 2001. Prior to that, Nike was the sponsor for four years. Now, 26 years later, the big comeback is underway. And the end of the star era in the Champions League.