Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia has joined Serie A side Sassuolo on a six-month loan from Olympique Marseille.

The 30-year-old is hoping to gain more match practice in Italy. At Marseille, he has only started three times in all competitions this season and has also been substituted three times. He was last in the squad at the end of November.

Garcia wants to force his way into the Swiss World Cup team at Sassuolo. He played his last international match last summer in a test match against Mexico (4:2).