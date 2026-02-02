The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today, Monday. Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Italy and France until 20:00, in Spain until 23:59. Stay on the ball here.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Garcia joins Sassuolo on loan
Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia has joined Serie A side Sassuolo on a six-month loan deal from Olympique Marseille.
The 30-year-old is hoping to gain more match practice in Italy. At Marseille, he has only started three times in all competitions this season and has also been substituted three times. He was last in the squad at the end of November.
Garcia would like to force his way into the Swiss World Cup team at Sassuolo. He played his last international match last summer in a test match against Mexico (4:2).
Benzema joins Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia
Former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is moving within the Saudi league from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", there had previously been a dispute with his previous club over a contract extension. The former Real Madrid star striker has now signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the league leaders.
Benzema came to Saudi Arabia in 2023, one of the most high-profile transfers in La Liga history. At Al-Ittihad, the goalscorer scored 54 goals in 83 games over two-and-a-half seasons and won the championship last season.
He could now do the same again with Al-Hilal, where he will face well-known team-mates such as Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Freuler loses a team-mate at Bologna
Swiss captain Remo Freuler loses a teammate at Bologna.
Swedish international defender Emil Holm is moving to league rivals Juventus on loan. If the Turin club want to acquire the 25-year-old for good at the end of the season, they will have to pay 15 million euros.
Italy instead of Spain: Bayern's Zaragoza loaned out again
FC Bayern Munich have loaned out Spanish attacker Bryan Zaragoza once again, this time to Italy. The 24-year-old will play for AS Roma until the end of the season. Zaragoza played on loan for Celta Vigo in Spain last term and was also active in his home country last season when he was loaned out to CA Osasuna. Zaragoza's contract in Munich runs until June 30, 2029.
Basel also lose Adjetey
FC Basel have lost another key player after Philip Otele: Jonas Adjetey is moving to Wolfsburg. The 22-year-old Ghanaian is expected to cost around ten million euros. The central defender has a contract until 2030 and has played a total of 73 competitive matches for FCB.
Mirlind Kryeziu signs with Winterthur
Mirlind Kryeziu has found a new club. The 29-year-old central defender has signed a contract with FC Winterthur until the summer of 2027.
The former Kosovan international had been without a club since the end of his stint at FC Zurich last summer.
Atlético snaps up Lookman
Ademola Lookman was already desperate to leave Atalanta Bergamo last summer, but now he is finally allowed to leave. After the Nigerian striker was linked with Fenerbahce for a long time, Atlético Madrid have now made a move for the 28-year-old.
Otele leaves FC Basel
Philip Otele is leaving FC Basel. The winger is moving to HSV on loan, with the Bundesliga club reportedly also holding an option to buy. The Nigerian scored 18 goals and made eight assists in 53 competitive matches for FC Basel.
Gruda on loan to Leipzig
RB Leipzig are loaning 21-year-old attacker Brajan Gruda from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.
Liverpool bring in defensive gem for 70 million euros
Liverpool FC are once again digging deep into their pockets and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, are paying 70 million euros for 20-year-old central defender Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennes. However, Jacquet will remain with the French club until the end of the season and will only move to the Reds in the summer.
Mateta move to Milan apparently off
After AC Milan had already signed Niclas Füllkrug this winter, another center forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta, was on the verge of joining the Rossoneri. After the Frenchman completed his medical check on Sunday, concerns were raised about Mateta's knee. According to Fabrizio Romano, those responsible at Milan have informed Crystal Palace after further examinations that they are not interested in a transfer.
N'Golo Kanté about to move to Fenerbahce
Two and a half years after his move to Saudi Arabia, N'Golo Kanté is heading back to Europe. As reported by Sky, the 2018 French World Cup winner is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul for around €4 million. The 34-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Turkish club until 2028. The transfer is not yet official and could take a few more days, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6.