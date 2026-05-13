Omar Adlani has coached the FCB women since last fall Keystone

The women of FC Basel and head coach Omar Adlani are parting ways at the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As FC Basel announced on Wednesday, the reason for the termination of the contract is "differences of opinion regarding future cooperation".

The 35-year-old Adlani took over Basel in October last year and reached the play-off quarter-finals as the third-best team in qualifying. In these, Basel would actually have prevailed against FC St. Gallen in a penalty shoot-out. However, because Adlani substituted a player who was not on the official match sheet and exceeded the number of substitution opportunities, Basel lost the encounter with the eastern Swiss side at the green table.

This "inglorious end to the season" was not the main reason for ending the collaboration, according to Fabian Sanginés, Head of Women's Football.