FC Zurich's constant goalkeeping changes are causing unrest: blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi sharply criticizes the decisions of those responsible - and is "speechless" about the latest U-turn.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you At FC Zurich, the changes in the goalkeeper position between Yanick Brecher and Silas Huber are causing unrest.

The blue Sport experts Uli Forte and Admir Mehmedi sharply criticize the situation, as a goalkeeper needs confidence and the changes unsettle both keepers.

Mehmedi is irritated by the renewed demotion of captain Brecher and calls the move "unnecessary and incomprehensible". He also takes the FCZ management to task. Show more

There is a lot of movement between the posts at FC Zurich this season. FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag is relying on Yanick Brecher at the start. When, according to insiders, the Dutchman wanted to bench the long-standing number 1, he was dismissed.

His successor Dennis Hediger initially keeps Brecher in goal before giving U21 international goalkeeper Silas Huber the nod in February. Hediger had to leave in April and interim coach Carlos Bernegger brought Brecher back in. But the 32-year-old was not convincing in his mini comeback - the Argentine will once again rely on the 20-year-old Huber against Winterthur on Saturday.

Uli Forte reminds the blue Sport Studio that FC Zurich had a similar situation with the goalkeepers under coach Sami Hyypiä. Back then, the Finn could not decide on either Brecher or Anthony Favre. "In the end, both goalkeepers were unsettled," says Forte, explaining why you can't approach the goalkeeper position in the same way as an outfield player.

"You can take a player off early or not let them play at all if you want to make a statement because you're perhaps not happy with a player." However, the goalkeeper position is "very tricky". "A goalkeeper needs one hundred percent trust from the team and coach - otherwise you open up a construction site there that is not needed at all," Forte states.

Mehmedi: "Completely unnecessary and incomprehensible"

Mehmedi takes up the metaphor: "You've opened up a construction site and now you have two construction sites," he says, adding: "You generally don't do that, but certainly not with a player as deserving as Brecher."

Silas Huber and Yanick Brecher duel for the number 1 position at FCZ. IMAGO/blue Sport

According to Mehmedi, Hediger's decision in favor of Huber was made out of conviction, which he fully understood. Then the interim coach comes in and makes Brecher number 1 again, which many would not understand. "With a lot of imagination, I thought to myself that there was still a small residual risk because of GC and they wanted to rely on an experienced player again," says the former FCZ professional.

"Now the role backwards, that honestly leaves me speechless - completely unnecessary and incomprehensible," says an annoyed Mehmedi, who also criticizes the "upper management". "At the latest then you have to say to an interim coach: 'Hands off here - this isn't Tetris!"

Mehmedi is particularly annoyed that Brecher is a player who has achieved so much at FCZ and is captain. "You also have to put yourself in Brecher's shoes. I don't know if his word still carries any weight in the dressing room," Mehmedi sums up.