Former Swiss international Admir Mehmedi will join the FC Winterthur board of directors as the sports director. The club, which was relegated from the Super League last season, announced the news on Friday.

The 35-year-old succeeds Fredy Bickel, who stepped down from his position at the end of June due to time constraints. On the board of directors, Mehmedi will help shape the club’s athletic development and serve as a sounding board for sporting director Oliver Kaiser and youth director Roger Etter.

For Mehmedi, it’s a return to his roots. He grew up in Winterthur and came up through the FCW youth system before his career took him to FC Zurich and various clubs abroad, among others. He has played in 76 international matches for Switzerland and has participated in one World Cup and two European Championships.

After retiring from his playing career, Mehmedi served for a time as sporting director at FC Schaffhausen. Since 2024, he has also been working as a TV analyst for Blue.