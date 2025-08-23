FC Zurich dips to a 4-0 defeat against newly promoted Thun. Admir Mehmedi is outspoken after the Zurich side's lacklustre performance and criticizes not only their defensive work but also their transfer policy. Meanwhile, he praises the Bernese Oberland team.

Linus Hämmerli

Admir Mehmedi is unimpressed with FC Zurich after the 4-0 defeat against FC Thun.

The FCZ defense didn't look good on two goals. "It's simply poor defending from FCZ," says the blue Sport expert.

Mehmedi also talks about Zurich's transfer policy. The fact that many players and coaches are brought in from abroad is not conducive to team spirit. Show more

FC Zurich put in an uninspired performance against Thun. FCZ lost 4-0 to the newly promoted team at the Letzigrund, lacking any sparkling ideas in attack and coach Mitchell van der Gaag's team looked inadequate at the back on several occasions.

"That's very poor defending from FC Zurich", said Admir Mehmedi about the first goal conceded by Zurich. The Thun team outwitted the FCZ defense with two passes and scored the opening goal in the 14th minute. Even Thun player Ethan Meichtry was of the opinion after the game: "That was too easy. The Zurich team did not make a good trap with the third goal either. "A ball into the box and the Thun player just runs through. It was simply poor defending from FCZ."

Mehmedi spoke of a refreshing performance by the promoted team. FC Thun are not too shy to play simple football. "Something has been created in Thun. That's honest work." He chose different words for the team from Zurich: "FC Zurich's performance gives me pause for thought."

Mehmedi is critical of Zurich's transfer policy

In addition to the defensive performance, the blue Sport expert criticizes Zurich's transfer policy. "FC Zurich must ask itself which path it wants to take. It feels like FCZ has a shake-up in the squad every transfer period." This summer, too, the club has brought in seven to eight players and a coach from abroad who don't know the league. "That's not good for the team spirit."

Mehmedi lacked the energy at FCZ in the match against FC Thun. "FC Zurich always talks about this positive development within the club. You want to see this development on the pitch at some point. Last season they missed their targets, the season before last they also missed out on a European tournament and this season they have started with four points from four games. I'm very excited about the next few weeks at FC Zurich."

Focus on defensive work

Yanick Brecher believes that FC Zurich's main focus for the coming training sessions will be on defensive work. The FCZ captain told blue Sport: "When we concede as many goals as we did against Thun, it's difficult to win a game. The way they outplayed us was too easy."

After four games, FCZ have one win, one draw and two defeats. The Zurich side will have the chance to start an upward trend next Saturday against FC Winterthur.