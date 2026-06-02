The 1994 World Cup wrote many stories. Players Adrian Knup and Dominique Herr, together with cult commentator Beni Thurnheer, tell the best anecdotes from back then.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 1994 World Cup was special for Switzerland because the national team qualified for the finals for the first time in 28 years and advanced to the round of 16.

Dominique Herr remembers a time without cell phones: The players communicated by fax and received the daily press review as photocopied newspaper pages.

Adrian Knup criticizes the strict isolation in the team hotel, while Beni Thurnheer talks about armed bodyguards. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

The 1994 World Cup was a very special one for Switzerland. For the first time in 28 years, the national team was back at the finals. But it wasn't just on the pitch that Switzerland caused a sensation by qualifying for the round of 16, there were also some interesting anecdotes. In the football talk Heimspiel, former World Cup heroes Dominique Herr and Adrian Knup and cult commentator Beni Thurnheer talk about their experiences of the major event in 1994.

No cell phone? No problem!

Of course, 32 years ago, technology was not as advanced as it is today. And because nobody had a cell phone in their pocket back then, the players had to improvise: "At that time, we communicated by fax," explains Herr. Because the hotel phone was so expensive, a fax was sent home to say that everything was fine.

The defense lawyer also remembers the opportunities to follow the local press at the time: "I remember we had a press officer who received the newspapers by fax every morning. Then he made photocopies and then every player received A4 pages with everything that was in the newspapers."

Barracked in the hotel

Adrian Knup draws a positive sporting balance from the major event: "The great thing about the World Cup was the individual matches in the stadiums, especially with the great Swiss support." The Romania game in particular will always be remembered.

But off the pitch, the circumstances were not ideal, explains Knup: "Everything else around it was rather annoying for me personally. I found this barracking extremely tedious. When you have to stay in the hotel and aren't allowed out yourself." You were only in the hotel, on the training pitch and at the games: "You were always looking forward to the games, of course, but you had very little in between."

You could see your wives and families after the games, but not for very long: "The women had to leave the hotel after a certain time, they weren't allowed to stay with us overnight," recalls Knup. He has not forgotten that they were barracked so much.

Thurnheer's experiences with armed bodyguards

Beni Thurnheer also has an unforgettable anecdote from the 94 World Cup. He remembers the group game against the Colombians, who had already been eliminated. At the time, Swiss television was staying in the same motel as the Colombian national team: "I had a really bad time, the Colombians had the second floor partitioned off for themselves. They had bodyguards with guns blazing. And I, poor Cheib, was also on this second floor."

There was another room directly in front of the Colombian section: "That was mine," says Thurnheer with a laugh. When he got out of the elevator, he always had to walk towards the Colombian area: "The bodyguard always woke up and I just thought: I hope he doesn't get shot."

The bodyguards also didn't look like professionals, but more like farmers who still had a weapon in their hands. Thurnheer had always shown them his room key from afar to prove that he lived here.

Later, when the Colombian defender Andrés Escobar was shot after scoring an own goal in his home country, it occurred to Thurnheer that the handling of weapons in Colombia was somewhat freer, more relaxed or even uncontrolled.

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