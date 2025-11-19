Karim Adeyemi received a penalty notice. IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

A supposedly harmless online order puts BVB star Karim Adeyemi in need of an explanation: banned weapons were found in a "mystery box" - with legal and sporting consequences.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German international Karim Adeyemi was sentenced to a fine of 450,000 euros for illegal possession of weapons.

He had received prohibited items in a "mystery box" ordered online.

The 23-year-old did not report the incident to the DFB. Although coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Rudi Völler speak of a "stupid mistake", they continue to stand by him. Adeyemi also had to report the incident to BVB officials.

In a statement, Adeyemi shows remorse and promises to make amends. To make amends, he will lead children's training sessions at BVB. Show more

Shortly before the important World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, it became known that the public prosecutor's office had applied for a penalty order against a 23-year-old professional athlete on charges of possession of prohibited objects under the Weapons Act. The penalty order with a fine of 450,000 euros became legally binding at the end of October.

The perpetrator was quickly identified: Karim Adeyemi. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Rudi Völler did not find out about the case from the German international himself. "We didn't know, of course. We found out the day after the game in Luxembourg," said Völler. BVB managing director Lars Ricken had called him and told him. "Julian and I grabbed Karim and wanted to hear his version. He tried to explain that to us."

Völler continued: "Young people make mistakes, in this case it was a stupid mistake." But he also explained: "We don't want to condemn him. These are young people."

Völler: "Probably hoped it wouldn't come out"

Völler explained why Adeyemi had not approached those responsible himself: "He was probably hoping that it wouldn't come out."

Adeyemi has since responded via Instagram: "I'm sure you've seen the headlines about me in the last few days. It's not easy for me to talk about it: In early 2024, out of recklessness and without really thinking about what I was doing, I ordered a so-called 'mystery box' (surprise package - ed.) on the internet. It also contained items that are not permitted under firearms law," he writes.

Adeyemi continues: "Many months later, the package was delivered, and by chance ended up unopened at the police station. Nevertheless, it was a huge mistake."

"One that I am very sorry for, that cost me a lot and that I deeply regret. I know that I'm in the public eye and have a role model function. I did not live up to it. That's why it hurts me all the more that I acted so recklessly," said the 23-year-old. He has learned from this and wants to avoid such mistakes in the future, says Adeyemi.

"Took the matter very seriously, of course"

On Wednesday, the attacking player had to meet with BVB managers Lars Ricken and Sebastian Kehl before training.

"Of course, we took the matter very seriously and have since been able to speak to Karim Adeyemi in detail and clearly about his behavior. He deeply regrets his mistake. However, it should also be noted that he had to pay an expensive fine, no one was harmed and the player still has no criminal record," Ricken told Sky Sport, adding: "Karim Adeyemi has firmly promised us that he will not make such a mistake again. We trust him to stick to it."

To make amends, he will also take part in training sessions with children. Adeyemi has been playing for Dortmund since 2022 and still has a contract with BVB until the summer of 2027. The speedy winger, who is in a relationship with Swiss rapper Loredana, has made eleven appearances in a DFB shirt so far.